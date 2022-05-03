NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Even with the state’s rising COVID-19 positivity rate there is positive news emerging from the Yale New Haven Health System.

“The positivity rate across the state of Connecticut is not translating into the number of hospitalizations that we’ve seen in the past,” says the system’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Balcezak.

“The disease symptomatology and the disease course is much much more mild and we’re definitely seeing that in our institutions,” he adds referring to those who are vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

Balcezak says the vaccines are doing a big part in keeping people safe even though they are not perfect.

“The vaccine is not perfectly effective, especially with the Omicron BA1 and BA2 variants,” he said.

He points out the positive results being seen about vaccines and boosters.

“It’s a good preventer, it’s not a perfect preventer of getting infected. It is really excellent at preventing severe disease and is outstanding at preventing death,” Balcezak said.

He says he expects more rare breakthrough cases as we move into the future, and a few may need hospitalizations but believes those people will have compromised immune systems.