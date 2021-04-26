Yale doctor urges people to get 2nd COVID vaccination to achieve protective level of immunity

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hesitancy over people getting their second dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations has some doctors concerned.

Yale medicine doctor Manisha Juthani stresses that with those vaccines, studies show two vaccine doses are necessary for adequate protection against the potentially deadly virus. She says some may have difficulty scheduling the second dose, or have hesitancy and wants people to be educated.

“The first shot gets you some level of immunity. But particularly with some of these variants, you need that second shot to really get to the level of immunity that we know is protective as we’re seeing in other studies. So I encourage people to find ways around the difficulties to get that second shot,” says Dr. Juthani.

And Dr. Juthani addressed a recently released M.I.T. study that showed the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 indoors is based on the amount of time you are indoors around potentially infectious people, ventilation, variants, and masking.

“We may be able to get back to increasing capacity and it might not be that you need to keep the six feet per se. It may allow us to increase capacity in some indoor facilities with some confidence, but again, masks inside need to stay on.”

Dr. Juthani is encouraged by the growing number of walk-up clinics being seen this week around Connecticut. She feels this will help many get their second vaccination.

She says that if people have not received a second dose and are still within a six-week window it is not too late to get it.