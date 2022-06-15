NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The FDA voted Wednesday to recommend authorizing both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines for young children. It is not the final signoff required to administer the shots.

The FDA is expected to grant emergency use authorization to the vaccines in the coming days. The Moderna vaccine is for children ages six months to five years old, while Pfizer’s is for children six months to four years old.

So, the last age group anxiously awaiting a vaccine is on the verge of having two.

Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu is also a principal investigator on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“In the era of omicron, efficacy looked better for the three dose vaccines. We know that for adults that the third dose was the extra kick that the immune system needed to provide better protection against omicron. I think that would be the difference between the Pfizer and Moderna options as they currently exist.”

When it comes to vaccines. he says follow the data.

“I think its probably saved hundreds of thousands of lives in the U.S. and maybe millions around the world, getting these vaccines.”

The Pfizer dose is just a tenth the strength of the adult dosing. Ogbuagu said there is no downplaying the pride one feels to be part of the vaccine development process.