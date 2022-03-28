NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People in the United States could hear as soon as Tuesday about people over 50 being able to get a fourth COVID shot.

The FDA could authorize the boosters for those in that age group who choose to get them.

Yale Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson said protection only wanes after a third shot in terms of infection but still is effective at preventing hospitalizations and death.

New information just came out about a fourth shot.

“A study out of Israel which looked at people above age 60, and they did show that although the death rate was very low from coronavirus for people who had received three total doses of vaccine, it was even lower among people who had received four doses of vaccine,” Wilson said.

Wilson said if a lot of people want that fourth shot in Connecticut, they should be able to get it, with plenty of supplies in places like pharmacies, some grocery stores and doctor’s offices.

“The supplies of vaccine, that’s one thing that supply chain issues are not impacting significantly. There’s plenty of vaccine in this state,” Wilson said.

That additional shot could end up being widely recommended.

“We’re likely heading to a place where we all end up getting that fourth shot. The jury’s still out on that timing, but what we do know is getting people protected ahead of a surge is incredibly important, rather than getting people vaccinated in the middle of a surge,” said Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital.

One big pandemic twist now is government money running out to cover COVID testing and treating. A $4 billion request is now stalled in Congress.

“So when this money runs out, and in some cases it sounds like claims are being denied already. That’s going to limit the testing capacity and testing is still important, so we can know where the pandemic is going and know what to expect.” Wilson said.