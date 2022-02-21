NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A big event is just around the corner for kids and teens in some towns, with some mask mandates being relaxed, making masks optional in schools.

“I think now is the right time. My school system has put March 1 as sort of their date. That seems very reasonable in Connecticut because case rates are falling and as long as hospitalization rates continue to fall, that’s a good time to sort of walk back some of the mitigation efforts,” said Yale Medicine Physician F. Perry Wilson.

Wilson warned that everyone has to be prepared to mask up again if COVID numbers head in the wrong direction.

Experts are keeping an eye on the new COVID variant BA.2. New research suggests it may be more virulent than omicron and more transmissible.

But some positive news:

“What we’re not seeing is that bear out in practice. So for one thing, we don’t see rates of BA.2 rising sharply as of yet, although it’s very early and we’re keeping a close eye on that, it still seems pretty minimal,” Wilson said.

He also said he is seeing the drops in hospitalizations slow in recent days in the Yale New Haven Health System.

“So we’re kind of seeing a flattening here. I’m hoping it’s just a temporary blip in the data. But with the data out there, there is some concern that we might have a longer tail of the omicron wave. I don’t think it’s going to lead to a wave in and of itself, but maybe things don’t come down quite as quickly as we’d hoped. Again, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Wilson also shared new information on who is dying from COVID. He said while it is still mostly unvaccinated people, they are getting younger, with people in their thirties, forties and fifties, and again, they are mostly unvaccinated.