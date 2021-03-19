Yale doctor weighs in on whether baby aspirin could help people avoid a severe case of COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Results of a study out of George Washington University released Friday looked at 400 patients with COVID-19 admitted to hospitals.

A quarter of them were on baby aspirin. That group was significantly less likely to need mechanical ventilation, the ICU, or to die in the hospital.



“It’s been seen in other settings, among veterans, among a large study among ten thousand patients in Israel, but there are a lot of factors here at play, so a lot of potential confounders,” says Yale Medicine infectious disease specialist Dr. Jaimie Meyer.

She says until more studies are done people should not start taking baby aspirin.

We asked Dr. Meyer about the European Union recently declaring the Astrazeneca vaccine safe and effective after being potentially linked to twenty-five rare blood clots in recipients, nine died.

The agency looked at 20 million people who received doses of the vaccine.

“The agency basically came out and said the overall benefits of the vaccine in terms of preventing COVID outweigh the potential risk of these very rare clotting disorders,” says Dr. Meyer.

Astrazeneca is expected to request FDA emergency use authorization later this month, so Dr. Meyer says the rare clotting issues are something for people to be aware of. As for the cases, the European Union said a causal link with the vaccine is not proven, but is possible and deserves further analysis.

She says it’s something to think about.

And as for Connecticut’s big reopening for places like restaurants, gyms and movie theaters, Dr. Meyer urges people not to let their guards down.

“If you’re not vaccinated, please continue to practice precautions otherwise we will see another surge.”