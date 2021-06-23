Yale doctors eyeing COVID Delta variant as it mutates

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are down substantially in Connecticut.

Yale Medicine physician F. Perry Wilson says the demographics of those patients still being admitted is changing.

“Hospitalizations are almost always unvaccinated individuals. The percentage of younger people getting hospitalized is increasing because young people are less likely to be vaccinated,” says Dr. Wilson.

Dr. Wilson carefully tracks COVID variants and has his sights now set on the contagious delta variant. Right now vaccination effectiveness against it is still positive.

“The data we have on those mRNA vaccines, those two-dose vaccines seem to protect quite well against the delta variant,” says Dr. Wilson, who adds, “So far it looks pretty good; if you’re vaccinated, you’re still relatively safe.”

As for vaccination rates, Dr. Wilson says that while Connecticut is doing well, vaccinating younger people needs to increase

“The younger people, really the 18 to 26 age group that is falling behind in terms of vaccinations so there is going to be a big push for that.”

As vaccine trials continue on children very young through age 11 at locations including Yale, that large unvaccinated group remains vulnerable to get COVID and to spread it. Dr. Wilson encourages parents to enjoy the outdoor weather while it is here.

“Outdoor activities seem to be relatively safe; there’s really low rates of transmission there so things like that that’s happening outdoors should be relatively safe.”

He says proceed with caution.

“Those indoor activities, those indoor parties for young kids who aren’t vaccinated, try to avoid them if you can or wear masks if the kids have to be indoors.”