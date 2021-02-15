Yale doctors relieved to get COVID vaccination, urge continued public safety measures

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Frontline healthcare workers were among the first to become eligible to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I was very relieved to get it, I was never so excited to have a vaccine or a shot before,” says Dr. Amanda Zubek, a Yale Medicine dermatologist who sometimes sees patients in the hospital with COVID-19. To her the vaccine is a game changer.

“I definitely have a sense of relief and more comfort just in general, a little bit less anxiety about what may be lurking in the air,” says Dr. Zubek.

Yale medicine cardiologist Dr. Hyung Chun and his wife, a pulmonary and critical care physician who deals with COVID-19 patients in the ICU, both got their vaccinations.

“Between the two of us being in the same household with our children, it was very exciting for us to have the opportunity to get the shots,” says Dr. Hyung.

“A lot of times patients or people in general don’t wear their masks properly and so there’s just more comfort in my mind now that I’ve been vaccinated,” says Dr. Zubek.

But both physicians stress that vaccines are not the one solution that will bring an end to the pandemic.

“Despite many of us starting to get the vaccines, I think it’s strongly important that we maintain the social distancing and wear masks,” Dr. Hyung adds.

“Having the vaccine myself will keep me from catching COVID and getting sick from COVID but it may not necessarily keep me from infecting others if i were to be exposed to COVID, so I think that’s an important point that really needs to be emphasized,” says Dr. Hyung.