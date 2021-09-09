Yale has no more youth COVID patients; preparing flu shots and COVID boosters for fall

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is not seeing a spike in COVID-19 pediatric hospital admissions like so many other states. Currently, in the Yale New Haven Health system, there are no young people hospitalized with the virus.

As for this fall being different, with kids back in school in person, caution is urged especially since those under 12 are not eligible for the COVID vaccine yet.

Yale Dr. Thomas Balcezak points out the in-person element makes it a different situation than last fall and recommends masking, good ventilation, and quarantining when necessary.

For the general population, Dr. Balcezak predicts steady COVID hospitalizations at just above 100 throughout the Yale system.

“We are going to see small outbreaks, nothing like we saw in April of 2020, but I think COVID and the treatment of COVID patients is going to be our reality for at least the foreseeable future,” says Dr. Balcezak.

Yale hospitals are seeing more fully vaccinated patients admitted with COVID. Most are older with compromised immune systems. Others come for medical reasons like broken bones and learn they are positive when tested upon admission.

With the flu season just around the corner, Yale leaders are awaiting FDA guidelines on flu shots and COVID boosters.

“It’s looking very much like we will be able to give people a simultaneous COVID vaccine, and flu vaccine, different injection sites but on the same day.”