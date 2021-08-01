Yale Health expert and Middletown locals react to COVID spread in the state

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — As of Sunday, seven out of eight Connecticut counties are now on the CDC list of areas considered at substantial risk of COVID transmission.

This spotlight translating to a strong recommendation by the cdc for everyone to mask up indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Health experts at Yale Medicine said the next few months could be concerning.

Doctor Sharon Stoll, Neuro-immunologist of Yale Medicine, said “It’s a good thing to take a step back, we had a few weeks or a few months where we could go mask free outside and inside for those of us who are fully vaccinated.”

“If everyone pulls their weight with the pandemic I think we will be in much better shape than many others states and counties in the country by the time school season starts,” she continued.

She also said the time is now to heed the warnings.

“My recommendation is to really follow the guidelines of the CDC.”

Middlesex County is the latest county to be added to the CDC’s spotlight list of areas deemed to be at substantial risk for COVID-19 community transmission.

News 8 visited Middletown where folks are seemingly enjoying their Sunday. Locals were eating at restaurants and strolling the area but upon learning the news of their county being added to the list, many are saying it’s a step backward and others are just hoping people are just responsible going forward.

Monique Jeffrey of Middletown tells News 8, “We only have one life and if the masks are gonna not stop us from getting it but give us prevention, why not?”

“We lifted the mask mandate way too soon. We’re going backwards now and we shouldn’t have lifted it so soon,” said Lynn Levasseur of East Hartford.

Locals said they hope people make the right decision and get protected against COVID-19, as we battle this next wave of the contagious delta variant.