Yale Health experts talk Covid-19 vaccine trials and time frame for widespread availability

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Experts with Yale Health say their pharmacy is on track to receive doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine and begin testing it as early as this week. They have already pre-screened and enrolled more than 300 people, and more trials will be happening.

While widespread vaccine distribution could start in six months, Doctor Anthony Fauci told NPR in an interview, “If you get a vaccine into 2021, throughout the year, I believe, by the year 2021, the end of the year, we will be as good back to normal as we possibly can. That doesn’t mean — so, I want to be clear — that you are going to eradicate this virus.”

Dr. Thomas Balcezak, Yale New Haven’s Chief Medical Officer, says rolling out Covid-19 vaccines worldwide will take time.

“I think that is our best hope to create immunity among humans on the earth, but that is going to be an enormous heavy lift to get eighty percent of people on the face of the earth in order to stop the spread,” says Dr. Balcezak.

Marna Borgstrom, President and CEO, Yale New Haven Health System, urges people in Connecticut to continue safe measures, which keep the state’s rates low.

“This is a story that has not been fully written. We know that we will see more,” says Borgstrom.