Yale Health ready to vaccinate many more as they try to figure out where vaccine doses are

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Near capacity hospitals and a need for more vaccine doses is a scenario that Yale New Haven Health is dealing with. President and CEO Marna Borgstrom says the state asked them to be ready to vaccinate 40,000 people a week and they got prepared for that.

“Unfortunately, the supply has not matched that. We are getting depending on the week maybe four, five, 6,000 doses,” says Borgstrom who adds, “That’s a problem.”



Yale leaders are urging transparency at state and federal levels about the shortage.

“Pharma companies say they’re manufacturing a lot of this and for reasons that are very hard to track down, we’re not quite sure where is it and why we all aren’t getting more,” says Borgstrom.

Yale’s hospitalized COVID-19 cases are way down from peaks, but their facilities are very full. A result of so many medical conditions not attended to throughout the pandemic with people afraid of seeking medical attention. Doctors are seeing many types of illnesses.

“We also have nearly 100 percent capacity in behavioral health, in heart and vascular, neurology and neurosurgery, so we are extremely busy,” says Borgstrom.

Yale New Haven Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Thomas Balcezak says fortunately, they have seen no flu cases which helps the situation.

The healthcare provider is making a big push in cities and messaging to get the word out that the vaccine is safe. They are even seeing some vaccination hesitancy among their medical staff. Only 67 percent have gotten vaccinated. Their goal is 75 percent. Yale is not requiring their employees to get vaccinated.

A positive on the horizon is yet another vaccine awaiting approval. A vaccine that only requires one shot.

“We anticipate that by the end of February, early March, we’ll have another vaccine, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to add to the others that are already in use under the emergency use authorization,” says Dr. Balcezak.