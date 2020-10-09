Yale infectious disease doctor sees Covid-19 spreading around state through social situations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Connecticut is now in Phase Three of Covid-19 reopening protocols, which involve increasing capacity for places like restaurants, hair and nail salons, and libraries.

Dr. Jaimie Meyer, a Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist, says so far, these activities have been safe.

RELATED: New London sets up several testing sites after state Dept. of Public Health issues city COVID alert

“Our state’s data persistently shows a low positivity rate overall, and really the data showing that the majority of the cases that have emerged recently are not happening in those places when precautions are in place,” Dr. Meyer says, referring to precautions like wearing masks and social distancing.

Dr. Meyer and her colleagues follow the data on where the virus spread is taking place in Connecticut.

“The cases…are not happening in our public spaces and businesses when social distancing is enabled, and people are masking. It’s happening in those more casual gatherings that happen in people’s private residences, or elsewhere where they might be more relaxed, and they’re not masking, and they’re not distancing.”

Dr. Meyer is urging people to be vigilant and stay safe as we also head into flu season, and she likes the idea of allowing some communities in Connecticut to opt-out of phase three reopening.

“We’ve seen clusters of cases in Southeastern Connecticut, so it might be those towns that need to take extra precautions and not move forward with reopening right now.”