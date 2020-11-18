Yale infectious disease doctor: ‘This is amazing news’ on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 95% effectiveness

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Drugmaker Pfizer, with a presence in Groton, and their partner BioNTech, announced Wednesday results of the massive phase three trials of their COVID-19 vaccine, revealing 95% effectiveness on all genders and races.

94% effectiveness on those 65 and over. Pfizer plans to seek emergency authorization from the FDA within days.

“This is amazing news and that really means that the vaccine really works and I just want to take the time to advise the public that these results are real, it lines up with our observations,” says Dr. Oneyma Ogbuagu, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist, who has been leading Yale’s clinical trials on the vaccine. He is encouraged about the path forward in this pandemic.

“We can start to vaccinate people as early as the end of December, with rollout initially at highest risk like healthcare workers and those with comorbidities, and hopefully in a couple of months thereafter hopefully have more vaccine increasing over time for the public,” says Dr. Ogbuagu.

For those who may be hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccine, he has reassuring information on safety.

“I want to be clear to everyone that while the trials have been accelerated, there’s been no compromise on the process, the studies have gone through the phases of trials that they need to go through. Vaccines are safe that has been shown in earlier clinical trials and the efficacy of the vaccine is real and as reported.”

Once the FDA receives Pfizer’s application for emergency authorization, the agency will convene a panel of outside experts to review and then make a final decision. The United States has a $1.95 billion contract for 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. That would provide enough to inoculate 50 million people.

The government would then have an option to acquire 500 million more doses. Pfizer is already working on a major distribution plan.

