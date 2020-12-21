Yale infectious disease specialist on mutating COVID-19 virus, effectiveness of vaccine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With rising COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom and the virus now mutating, concerns are going up around the globe.

“One thing to keep in mind is that RNA viruses, which Covid is one of them, always mutate and this is happening throughout this year,” says Yale Medicine infectious disease specialist Manisha Juthani.

She says experts have been seeing one mutation of the virus every week.

“What seems to have happened in Europe is that one particular strain has taken off and what we don’t know is if it is actually more infectious than other strains,” Dr. Juthani adds.

She says they saw a similar scare this summer when a lot of people traveled to Spain and one particular strain took off.

“And so what we don’t know in these situations is if the strain really is more infectious or is it that there were a lot of people exposed to that strain? So I think time will tell if this is really different enough.”

Many are wondering if the two approved vaccines will work on a mutated virus.

“I think it will protect people. However, this is why we’re going to need continued epidemiologic studies, basic science studies, to see if over time do we get a COVID-21, a COVID-22 where maybe vaccines need to be tweaked,” says Dr. Juthani.

But even if tweaking is needed for future vaccine formulas there is this positive news:

“The blueprint for vaccines has now been established and over time if there are changes that happen I have confidence in our scientific community that we will be able to adapt to make new vaccines.”

Doctor Juthani says perhaps we’ll need boosters more often. She urges everyone to keep our healthcare system in mind with the upcoming holidays.

Dr. Juthani urges everyone to continue using caution to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.