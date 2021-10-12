Yale Medicine doctors weigh in on how getting sick with COVID-19 impacts male, female fertility

Coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More data is emerging about how contracting COVID-19 impacts male and female fertility.

Doctor Amanda Kallen is a fertility specialist with Yale Medicine and is 36 weeks pregnant herself. She is fully vaccinated and recently got her vaccine booster shot.

She said doctors are seeing some fertility issues with women who have gotten sick with COVID-19.

“Systemic infection or serious infection throughout the body can cause problems with cycles, cause problems with ovulation, significant stress associated with illness can cause problems with menstrual cycles,” Dr. Kallen said.

COVID-19 is proving to be very dangerous in women who are already pregnant.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in August showed that women with COVID-19 had increased mortality, need for intubation and ventilation, and intensive care unit admission.

Dr. Kallen said getting vaccinated protects the mother and the baby.

Data is also emerging on men who have had moderate to severe cases of the virus.

Doctor Stanton Honig is the director of male urology at Yale Medicine.

“The COVID virus, just like any virus whether it’s the flu or high fever, can have some effects on sperm production,” Dr. Honig said.

He said that can result in a drop in sperm production about three months after a moderate to severe COVID infection and most of the time levels bounce back.

Dr. Honig pointed out the COVID vaccine is proving to have no effects on sperm counts. He relayed good data from one study.

“The quality of the sperm before the vaccine, and then the quality of the sperm after the vaccine, about two or three months after the second vaccination and there was no difference in sperm quality,” he said.

