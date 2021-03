(WTNH)– This is a big week for the vaccine rollout in Connecticut with another big category now eligible for shots, plus more cases of the UK variant being tracked here in the state.

Doctor Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, gives her thoughts on people 55 and over now being eligible for the COVID vaccination, and if we should be more concerned about the UK variant traced in Connecticut in the video above.