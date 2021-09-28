Yale Medicine pediatrician weighs in on Pfizer’s new vaccine trial data for children ages 5 to 11

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today marked a big step in the fight against COVID-19. Younger children could soon have protection against the virus with Pfizer submitting vaccine trial details for those ages five to 11 to the FDA.

“They shared that the evidence is looking very strong in over 2,000 children,” says Yale Medicine pediatrician Leslie Sude.

“The vaccine demonstrated a favorable safety profile and elicited robust neutralizing antibody responses using a two-dose regimen of 10 μg doses,” Pfizer said in a news release.

The vaccine dose for kids 5 to 11 is one-third of the dose given to kids 12 and up and adults.



“A tailored dose just for that age group of ten micrograms will provide robust immunity and a very high safety profile for use of this vaccine against coronavirus,” Dr. Sude said.

Pfizer’s CEO says the company is ready to launch into the next phase of production.

Related Content Pfizer COVID vaccines for 5 to 11-year-olds moving forward as flu shots are encouraged

“If they approve it, we will be ready with our manufacturing to provide this new formulation of the vaccine…” says Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO.

Dr. Sude said parents of her young patients have been anxiously awaiting this vaccine trial information. She wants them to start preparing to make an informed decision before the actual vaccine release.

“We want people to come in and talk to us. Do the decision-making now so that when the vaccine is ready our families will be ready too.”

Dr. Sude also wants to debunk what some parents think when they hear the term “emergency use authorization.”

“Somehow in their minds that translates into an experiment, however, the technology for these vaccines has been around for decades and in some aspects of the technology over 25 years.”

She says the next subgroup of children in COVID vaccine trials right now are those ages two to five, but she has not seen any preliminary data on them yet.