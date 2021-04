NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Health is accepting walk-ins at two of its COVID vaccine clinic Sunday: Mohegan Sun and the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Anyone 16 and older who lives, works or studies in Connecticut seeking their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can walk in from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at either clinic, no appointment necessary.

