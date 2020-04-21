Yale New Haven Health announces it has discharged over 1,000 previously Coronavirus-positive patients since start of pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS) announced Tuesday that since the outbreak of COVID-19, YNHHS has discharged more than 1,000 previously COVID-positive patients after being treated at one its hospitals.

Today marks a big day for the community. Since the outbreak of #COVID19 our hospitals across @ynhhealth have discharged more than 1,000 COVID positive patients! Thank you to our #healthcareheroes! To read more, visit https://t.co/PBCkR2U5jR. pic.twitter.com/Etamx04pOr — Yale New Haven Hosp (@YNHH) April 21, 2020

Yale New Haven Health says the vast majority of these patients go back home to be with their families. Others are discharged to a rehabilitation facility where they can focus on their full recovery.

YNHHS says it is also seeing that numbers of admissions are slowing and, in some areas, dropping around the state of Connecticut.

Over the weekend, the state as a whole saw two straight days of lowering numbers of patients hospitalized due to Coronavirus, before a slight uptick on Monday.