NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Health is closing all of its COVID-19 vaccine clinics early on Sunday due to the expected snowstorm.

All of the vaccination clinics under the healthcare system will be closing at noon.

Those with appointments scheduled past noon will be notified. The appointments can be rescheduled for earlier in the day or for a future date.

Patients can call 833-ASK-YNHH (833-275-9644) if they have questions.