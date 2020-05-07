Yale New Haven Health COVID-19 admissions decreasing, prepping for new normal post May 20 reopening

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Overall, COVID-19 admissions are down at Yale New Haven Health, but health officials are gearing up for a new normal of COVID patients as the state prepares to reopen on May 20.

Currently, there are just over 600 in hospitals system-wide, compared to more than 700 just a week ago. More than 2,000 coronavirus patients have been discharged since the pandemic began; 370 patients have died.

Top leadership with YNHH stresses that more testing and maintaining safety measures is key to gradually re-opening the state.

The five hospitals a part of Yale New Haven Health are gearing up for the new normal in healthcare after this deadly round of COVID-19.

“I think that we have probably come through our first peak but there may be others,” says YNHH CEO Marna Borgstrom. “We do know there is going to be a level of COVID…in the population and that’s going to be in our organization and we’re going to have to try and figure out as best we can how to continue to care for those patients, how to sequester them and the staff who work with them so that people who come for other healthcare experiences can feel safe.”

Non-emergency/elective procedures put on hold at the start of the crisis will slowly be a returning option for patients and hospitals the week of May 18. But the speed of that return is dependent on a few factors.

Christopher O’Connor, COO of YNHH says, “Our availability of testing, which will be a pre-requisite to those surgical procedures, as well as the ability to supply adequate personal protection equipment for our staff.”

Chief Clinical Officer, Doctor Tom Balcezak explained, “as we looked at our patients who are recovering from COVID-19 – laboratory-proven COVID-19 – we’ve seen that a majority of those patients do develop antibodies and a majority of the patients who do not have COVID-19 do not.”

Still, there is no evidence antibodies can prevent re-infection.

Yale New Haven Health is participating in a nationwide clinical trial looking into convalescent plasma therapy using donated plasma from recovered patients to treat those with severe symptoms.

Dr. Balcezak says, “We have seen no adverse effects on those 80 patients and anecdotally we have seen some improvement, and I think there are many of us who would like to believe it’s going to be a net positive and improvement for patients.”

To help families of patients who may not survive, Yale New Haven Health has created a number of ‘comfort measures only’ units so more family members can visit patients losing their battle with the virus.