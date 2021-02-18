Yale New Haven Health launching mass COVID vaccine clinic at Mohegan Sun Expo & Convention Center

(WTNH) — Yale New Haven Health, along with Governor Ned Lamont and the Mohegan Tribe, will be launching a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Mohegan Sun.

The clinic’s first day of operation will be Friday at the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo and Convention Center. It’s expected to serve up to 300 Connecticut residents that day.

The clinic runs on an appointment-only basis, weather permitting.

Eligible Connecticut residents in Phase 1A and 1B can schedule an appointment at Yale New Haven Health’s website and selecting the ‘Mohegan Sun’ location.

Appointments can also be made through the state’s COVID Vaccine Appointment Assist Line (877-918-2224), which is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.