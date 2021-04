(WTNH) — Yale New Haven Health is offering walk-in at their COVID vaccine clinics in Bridgeport and Milford through May 2.

At the University of Bridgeport’s Wheeler Recreational Center, they will accept walk-ins on April 29, April 30, and May 1.

At the Parsons Government Center in Milford, they will accept walk-ins on May 1.

Both sites will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patients are asked to bring a form of ID, mask, and insurance card (if applicable). There is no cost to the patient.