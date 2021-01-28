Yale New Haven Health opens COVID-19 vaccination site in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Health opened a new COVID-19 mass vaccination site Thursday in Milford.

The site is located at the Parsons Center on West River Street. It’s expected to provide more than 1,700 vaccine doses per week at the site, which will be open seven days a week.

Mayor Ben Blake said, “We are blessed that Yale New Haven Health has stepped up to fill that gap so that it makes it easier for Milford residents and surrounding communities to have a location to come and get vaccinated.”

All vaccinations there are by appointment only.

Click here to register yourself or a loved one for the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut.

