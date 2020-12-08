Yale New Haven Health partners with Mohegan Sun to open new community COVID-19 testing site

Coronavirus

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– Yale New Haven Health has teamed up with Mohegan Sun to announce a new community COVID-19 testing site at the casino.

The drive-through site in the Mohegan Sun Thames Garage will provide more community testing to the Uncasville region. It was also allow the Mohegan Sun team and Tribal members access to fast and safe coronavirus tests.

The site is open to the public and Mohegan Sun team members but by appointment only. Patients can be symptomatic or asymptomatic, and with or without insurance. Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian present. Those older than 18 must have photo ID and a face mask.

Appointments can be made by a physician placing an order or by clicking here.

