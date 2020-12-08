Yale-New Haven Health prepares to receive, distribute COVID vaccine to staff as state’s positivity rate continues to rise

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale-New Haven Health is setting its eyes on a COVID-19 vaccine for staff within the next week. It comes as Connecticut’s COVID positivity rate is now well over 6 percent and hospitals are slowly becoming overwhelmed with patients.

About 29,000 staff members at Yale-New Haven Hospital can expect to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by next week. This as the pandemic continues to surge across that state.

The FDA’s Vaccine Advisory Committee is set to meet this Thursday to consider the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine. Some of the clinical trials have already been conducted at Yale.

According to the Chief Medical Officer Tom Balcezak at Yale-New Haven Health, it appears Pfizer will be approved first and Moderna shortly thereafter.

Both vaccines must be stored at extremely frigid temperatures, and News 8 has learned refrigerators have already arrived at the hospital to sustain this massive vaccination effort: a massive undertaking in just a few day’s time.

Dr. Balcezak explained Monday, “We are already in the process to begin scheduling the mass vaccination of our healthcare workers and we’re including all individuals within our health care system and our medical staff and students that come into contact with patients as part of their responsibilities. It’s a massive undertaking.”

Now, when the hospital receives the dosage, the vaccine will be given in two parts about three weeks apart. In total, Yale-New Haven is preparing to vaccinate about 7,800 people per week.