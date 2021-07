NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Health leaders are concerned about the Delta variant.

They have 53 COVID patients in the system, which is five times more than just two weeks ago.

We talk to Dr. Thomas Balcezak, Chief Medical Officer of Yale New Haven Hospital, about who is being admitted to the hospital, vaccine efficacy and why they are mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for employees.

