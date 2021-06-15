Yale New Haven Health sees large drop in COVID patients, but system not letting guard down

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Of the 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, 16 patients are within Yale New Haven Health, with just nine at Yale New Haven Hospital. That pales in comparison to the peak of 800 patients in April of 2020.

Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, although rare, is in the CDC spotlight with an emergency meeting scheduled for Friday to study its effects on young people who experience it after getting either of the three COVID vaccines on the market.

There have been six cases at Connecticut Children’s and more than a dozen statewide.

Yale New Haven Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Thomas Balcezak still urges COVID vaccinations for those 12 and up.

“The risk of acquiring the myocarditis is much less than the risk of acquiring COVID-19 if you are not vaccinated,” says Dr. Balcezak.

He points out the outcomes of COVID-19 are much more dangerous if even a young person contracts the virus.

“We have treated, I think, a dozen patients with myocarditis here all of whom have done well.”

As for variant strains in Connecticut, Yale scientists gene sequence random positive COVID test samples. Last week it was done on 42 positive test samples. Of those, three were the so-called Delta variant, which is a slight uptick percentage-wise. The Delta variant was classified by the CDC Tuesday as a variant of concern.

Yale has treated 26 so-called breakthrough COVID cases. They are fully vaccinated people who still get the virus. Of those, three died. Dr. Balcezak says the victims were all elderly with comorbidities.

And Yale New Haven Health is considering requiring COVID vaccinations for all staffers.



“If you were to ask me my opinion I think we will do that. It won’t be a first; we mandate flu

vaccines every year for all of our employees with very limited exceptions,” said Marna Borgstrom, President and CEO of Yale New Haven Health.