Yale New Haven Health to distribute 7,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to hospitals in the system

Many of the 7,400 doses that arrived at Yale New Haven Health late Tuesday, March 2, the first to arrive in Connecticut (Credit: YNHH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The new, one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has officially arrived in Connecticut.

Yale New Haven Health received 7,400 doses of the vaccine Tuesday afternoon and plans to deliver them throughout the system Wednesday morning.

Many of the 7,400 doses that arrived at Yale New Haven Health late Tuesday, March 2, the first to arrive in Connecticut (Credit: YNHH)

aclyn Davis, left, and Samantha Hannbury, right, begin the meticulous and careful data entry of the doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine, in preparation for delivery throughout the Yale New Haven health Stem starting early Wednesday, March 3 (Credit: YNHH)

Accepting delivery of the Johnson & Johnson 7400 doses of vaccine are from left to right, Samantha Hannabury and Jaclyn Davis, both pharmacy technicians with the Yale New Haven Health System (Credit: YNHH)

This shipment is in addition to 8,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines the system has received.

Until now, Yale New Haven Health’s biggest vaccination week total was 12,000 doses.

“Our goal is to keep the state of Connecticut in the top five in the country in terms of utilization of the vaccine and percentage of the population that is vaccinated,” said Dr. Thomas Balcezak, Chief Medical Officer at Yale New Haven Hospital.

RELATED: J&J doses to be game-changer for Yale Health; update on children hospitalized with COVID-19

Doctors reiterate that you should not pick and choose which vaccine to get, since they all substantially protect against severe illness or death.