Yale New Haven Health treating three kids for inflammatory condition suspected to be related to coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont reported that Yale New Haven Health is treating three children with an inflammatory condition suspected to be related to COVID-19 in a press conference Monday.

The three cases are being treated in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital. The hospital is calling their condition “Pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.”

Cases of children testing positive for COVID-19 has been rare thus far. Yale health experts say symptoms in kids can range from stomach pains and conjunctivitis (pink eye) to “COVID-toes” to a prolonged fever and crashed lips to coughing (as you see in adults).

But, Dr. Joseph Vinetz, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Yale Medicine and a professor at Yale School of Medicine told News 8 last week, “It’s crazy; we’re seeing things in both adults and children that we have never seen with any infectious disease before. But before attributing rare and complicated things to COVID-19, I think we have to step back and learn more about it. We are very concerned about our children. The good news is, children recover.”

Vinetz added that children seem to be good transmitters of the virus, but don’t seem to get nearly as sick as adults.

Hospitals have had cases of this “inflammatory syndrome” in the United Kingdom, Boston, and New York – where patients have died from it.

CT Children’s released a list of symptoms of this new syndrome:

“Many of the symptoms look like a typical childhood illness,” they say, “and they vary from child to child.”

Call a doctor immediately if your child has:

High, prolonged fever: temperature of 101 degrees or more for more than three days

Difficulty feeding (infants) or is too sick to drink fluids

Severe abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting

Cracked lips

Reddish eyes (similar to pinkeye)

Rash

Swollen glands/lymph nodes

Change in skin color (becoming pale, patchy and/or blue)

Racing heart or chest pain

Decreased amount or frequency of urine

Lethargy, irritability or confusion

More on what CT Children’s knows about the syndrome so far: https://www.connecticutchildrens.org/coronavirus/a-mysterious-inflammatory-illness-in-kids-may-be-linked-to-covid-19-our-physician-in-chief-shares-what-we-know/