Yale New Haven Hospital limiting visitors due to COVID-19 concerns

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital is limiting visitors at the hospital and outpatient facilities due to COVID-19 concerns.

Instead, people are encouraged to meet with their loved ones virtually, with video chat or a phone call.

The hospital says exceptions can be made, however, for maternity patients, children who are patients, patients for whom end-of-life is imminent, NICU patients, and patients with disabilities, such as altered mental status; physical, intellectual, or cognitive disabilities; communication barriers; or behavioral concerns.

For more information, visit ynhh.org. Anyone with questions is asked to call 833-ASK-YNHH (833-275-9644).