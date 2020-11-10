Yale New Haven Hospital limiting visitors due to COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital is limiting visitors at the hospital and outpatient facilities due to COVID-19 concerns.

Instead, people are encouraged to meet with their loved ones virtually, with video chat or a phone call.

The hospital says exceptions can be made, however, for maternity patients, children who are patients, patients for whom end-of-life is imminent, NICU patients, and patients with disabilities, such as altered mental status; physical, intellectual, or cognitive disabilities; communication barriers; or behavioral concerns.

For more information, visit ynhh.org. Anyone with questions is asked to call 833-ASK-YNHH (833-275-9644).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Joe Biden's dog, the first rescue dog to move into the White House, highlights importance of animal shelters

News /

FBI, local officials investigating potential cyber hack within New Haven Public Schools

News /

Local 'Jeopardy' contestant remembers late host Alex Trebek

News /

Hamden school district considers moving to remote learning until January

News /

West Haven schools to be closed Tuesday to re-evaluate staffing needs, continue to deep clean

News /

Shooting at Waterbury convenience store kills 1, injures another

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss