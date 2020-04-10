Yale New Haven Hospital opens labor and delivery unit for women who test positive for coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale New Haven Hospital doctors said their new labor and delivery unit may be the first in the country. It’s a separate space for expectant moms who test positive for COVID-19.

“This is really to allow moms who have COVID to be in a special place to be cared for by our same obstetrical team,” said YNHH Labor and Birth Unit’s Dr. Katherine Campbell.

She said now all soon-to-be mothers will be tested before they are admitted to the hospital.

Campbell said with how quickly the virus is spreading right now, she believes they will have patients in the unit right away. However, some things will be different. Staff will have on full protective gear and the new moms will be in negative pressure rooms.

“These are special rooms that allow any of the air that is circulating in the room to be sucked up and out,” Campbell said. “So, that keeps the virus concentration to as low as possible.”

The latest research shows coronavirus does not transfer to the baby while they are in utero.  However,  it can be transferred during close contact right after birth. That’s why Dr. Campbell said they will be separated from mom for the first day.

“The babies are brought to a separate area,” she said. “It’s really right adjacent to the mother’s room and then at 24 hours of life. Those babies will be tested for COVID.”

Spouses or a support partner will still be allowed to be alongside the mother during delivery.

