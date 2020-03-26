Yale New Haven Hospital sends urgent call out for public’s help making, delivering face masks

In this Sunday, March 22, 2020, photo, provided by Christina Hunter, Briana Danyele sews cloth face masks that say “We Got This!” in her mother’s living room in Greer, S.C., which will be sent to health care workers. Legions of everyday Americans are sewing masks for desperate hospitals, nursing homes and homeless shelters amid the expanding coronavirus pandemic. (Christina Hunter via AP)

Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital has put a request out for more face masks for their health workers and patients due to a shortage amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Yale New Haven Health has put a call out asking anyone who knows how to sew or is willing to sew to make face masks for the health workers, caregivers, patients, and community.

If you would like to donate hand sewn masks, they ask that you use this pocket pattern:

https://www.craftpassion.com/wp-json/mv-create/v1/creations/19/print.

According to “Close to Home,” a sewing supplies shop in Connecticut, “If you have already sewn masks that do not follow the pocket mask pattern, YNHHS will still accept those and redirect them to shelters being set up for our community’s homeless population.”

Donations of sewn masks are being accepted Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm at: Yale New Haven Health System Regional Operations Center – Attn: PPE Donations 600 Derby Ave. (Route 34)West Haven, CT 06516. They may also be mailed to the same address.