Yale post-COVID clinic seeing patients with long-term health problems who had just mild cases of virus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors at Yale Medicine started seeing patients who recovered from COVID-19 in June and have been seeing a variety of lingering symptoms.

“Patients are having a lot of breathing issues, short of breath when they’re exerting themselves, memory issues, significant fatigue palpitations, heart trouble and also hair loss which seems very simple to other people but can be very upsetting,” says Dr. Denyse Lutchmansingh, clinical lead of the post-COVID recovery program at Yale Medicine and Yale New Haven Hospital.

What is alarming is that patients did not have to be very sick with COVID-19 to continue to have health problems.

“The majority of patients we see in the clinic had mild disease they were never hospitalized but their post-COVID symptoms are just as severe as somebody who was in the intensive care unit intubated,” says Dr. Lutchmansingh.

Many seeking treatment at Yale were essential front line workers during the peak of cases.

“Right now we have a lot of essential workers, healthcare workers, firefighters and we also have a lot of female patients but that may change as this goes on. Everybody who comes to the clinic gets a basic work up, lung issues, heart issues and if needed we may refer to our colleagues in other disciplines,” she adds.