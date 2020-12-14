Yale prepares for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery on Tuesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale School of Medicine hosted clinical trials of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine through the summer and on Tuesday their supply of the FDA-approved vaccine will arrive. The healthcare system plans to be transparent to bolster public trust in the vaccine.

“The trucks were rolling from Kalamazoo, Michigan and we were given a FedEx tracking number and we’ve been tracking it,” says Thomas Balcezak, MD, chief medical officer Yale New Haven Hospital.

The vaccine doses expected late Tuesday morning in New Haven.

Doctor Thomas Balcezak says he is encouraged by a recent poll showing that 61 percent of the general public are willing to take the vaccine.

“That feels like that numbers been growing over the last couple of months. I’m enthusiastic because remember we need to get to 80 percent of the population to accept the vaccine before we get to community immunity,” he adds.

Some of those injected first will be frontline workers from Yale’s COVID-19 units, on all levels of healthcare.

“We are not differentiating between what it is that you do, but only who you come in contact with,” says Dr. Balcezak.

Dr. Balcezek says Yale expects to hear from the Department of Public Health about another shipment for the weekend

He says skilled nursing and assisted living facilities will be the next priority. The CDC designates who gets the vaccine when.

And while he says Yale facilities can flex larger to accommodate COVID patient numbers rising again, it strains the system for everyone.

“Our staff is working hard and our facilities are full and I would add a plea for everyone out there to continue to wear masks, continue to physically distance and wash their hands.”

As for the second wave Yale is experiencing, the doctor says they are not seeing people stay away for treatment of some common conditions, which shows they have confidence that hospitals are safer than they thought in the spring.