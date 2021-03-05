Yale researcher not in favor of relaxing COVID-19 restrictions yet in CT as vaccine rollout continues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale researcher Akiko Iwasaki, PhD said Friday that our state’s re-opening plan is too early and premature.

“There aren’t enough people vaccinated in the community and there are variants that are already here in Connecticut,” says Dr. Iwasaki, who is a Yale professor of molecular cellular and developmental biology.

She says variants are more transmissible and more infectious for a longer time. The South African and the Brazilian variants concern her most.

“Even though we have very good vaccines right now, if we let these variants become dominant in the community the efficacy of the vaccine may be compromised. To lift restrictions, to go back to full capacity, even with mask wearing, I’m concerned about another surge of infections going on here.”

Restaurants are a concern to her.

“Transmissions are really happening indoors and if you have a lot of people who aren’t vaccinated congregating indoors and eating and talking without a mask I do worry about the spread there,” she says.

Dr. Iwasaki also talked about preliminary evidence from vaccinating those so called “long haulers” who suffer health issues after recovering from COVID-19.

“35 to 40 percent who got the vaccine had improved symptoms, particularly after the second shot reporting much better symptoms.”

As for just when Connecticut will be vaccinated at what she would consider a safe level?

“Hopefully by the end of the summer at least adults are able to get the vaccine they need even the younger adults we’ll have enough vaccine for that.”

She says vaccinated children will take more time.