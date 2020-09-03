Yale researchers looking for COVID-19 survivors with mild or no symptoms for studies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale researchers are not just following patients released from the hospital after surviving COVID-19, they are also studying the virus’ effect on people who only experienced mild or no symptoms and did not need hospitalization.

With more businesses and colleges reopening amid the pandemic, more testing is revealing more cases, which Yale researchers can now follow.

One thing they’re trying to determine is why some infected have no symptoms, while others can become very sick.

Dr. Charles Delacruz, associate professor pulmonary and critical care medicine at Yale School of Medicine shares some findings:

“Some thoughts conclude how much virus inoculation you have, meaning the exposure and how much virus you receive for your first encounter from someone who’s been infected,” says Dr. Delacruz.

Yale School of Medicine researchers are also discovering health issues in those who had COVID-19 without experiencing symptoms.

“Some have found with asymptomatic cases when they do imaging like a CAT scan that it’s really sensitive image of your lungs. They pick up some abnormalities, even though patients have no symptoms,” says Dr. Delacruz.

Dr. Delacruz says it could be because the person’s lungs are trying to fight the less severe amount of the virus.

He says what is more worrisome is what’s being seen in people who had a mild form of the virus with fevers and a loss of smell but were not sick enough to be hospitalized.

“A group of them that they call ‘long haulers‘, you might have heard, who have persistent symptoms months and months after their presentations,” he says.

Dr. Delacruz is actively looking for people to be a part of his studies of those who had a mild case of COVID-19.

If you are interested contact him through is email: charles.delacruz@yale.edu