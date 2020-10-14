Yale study shows no association between COVID-19 exposure and working as childcare provider

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Yale University study shows that there is no association between working as a childcare provider and exposure to COVID-19 to adults.

The University collaborated with Child Care Aware of America this past spring to find out whether working at a daycare during the pandemic affected COVID-19 transmission rates.

The study was published the journal “Pediatrics” on Wednesday.

It is the first known study that analyzes COVID-19 transmission within childcare programs. Over 57,000 daycare providers from all 50 states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico participated in this survey-based study in May and June 2020.

The study concluded that exposure to childcare programs was not associated with an elevated risk of transmitting COVID-19 to providers.

Over 90% of participating providers reported an increase in cohorting and “very high rates of frequent staff and child handwashing and daily disinfecting of indoor surfaces and fixtures.”

COVID-19 cases reported, however, were associated with high levels of deaths in counties the providers were responding from. COVID-19 outcome rates were also reported higher among participants who identified as American Indian/Alaskan Native, Latinx, or African American/Black.

35% of jobs in childcare were lost between February and April. Lead author of the study, Walter Gilliam of the Yale University Child Study Center, said this study proves that “under certain conditions, it’s possible to open child care programs without putting staff in harm’s way.”

The study did not collect data on children’s risk of contracting COVID-19. The study cautions the findings don’t necessarily apply to teachers who work in schools or other settings with older children.