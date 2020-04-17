Yale University opens its dorms to funeral directors during pandemic

Live Now
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– We don’t like to think about it, but the funeral homes are getting just as busy as hospitals.

“We probably do at least one funeral a day, and at this point we are booked for like two weeks in advance,” said Darnell McClam, of the McClam funeral home in New Haven.

The McClam family is working long hours to serve grieving families, but the funerals they can offer look very different.

“They have a little viewing, a couple of songs and to the cemetery,” said Darrell L. McClam. “Or a direct cremation.”

“We only allow 25 family members,” said Shawneeque McClam. “I’m sure you can understand that conversation between the family about who goes to say their last goodbyes and who doesn’t.”

It is tough on funeral directors, too. They’re still not sure of the dangers of working with coronavirus victims.

“Because it is so new, technically no,” Darrell said. “We don’t know how long that virus lives after death .”

For the past few weeks, Yale University has opened up 300 of its dorm rooms to first responders, so they don’t go home and expose their families to whatever they’ve been exposed to during the work day.

Now, they’ve expanded that to include funeral directors, as well for the same reason. So now six of the McClam staff are staying there.

Specifically, the new Benjamin Franklin College. Fittingly, it overlooks the Grove Street cemetery. Although this is the one place the McClams try not to think about funerals.

“We do a lot of talking on Facetime at this point,” Darnell said.

“We all have our laptops and Netflix,” said Shawneeque.

They don’t get long to relax before it’s back to the funeral home, helping people through their darkest days.

“And so for us, to be able to be with them during that time is so precious to us,” Shawneeque said.

“It’s an honorable thing, that when you put yourself second for somebody else,” said Darnell. “We’ve got to keep on fighting the good fight.”

