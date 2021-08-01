Yale University to require wearing masks indoors for all students and faculty

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University is requiring all students, faculty, and staff to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Yale University officials said they have reinstituted their mask mandate but with some exceptions when alone, such as in a private office or seated in a partitioned cubicle.

University officials made the decision after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.

Just a few days ago, the CDC identified New Haven County as a COVID hot spot and recommends any counties that have reached a ‘substantial’ level of transmission to wear masks indoors, even if you’ve received the vaccine.

Yale informed students, faculty, and staff earlier this year that anyone returning to campus for the Fall semester must receive their COVID-19 vaccine and submit documented proof of receiving it by August 1st.

