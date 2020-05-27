Yale University’s labor union generously donates $10K to the Gr8 Virtual Food Drive

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in the middle of the Gr8 Virtual Food Drive, and one local labor union has just signed up to make a big difference.

School may be out at Yale University, but many of the University’s employees are either still working or still making money. That makes them very fortunate in this economy. So fortunate, that the union that represents some of them is doing something very nice to give back.

We have seen the lines at the food giveaways. So many Connecticut families are suddenly struggling to put food on the table.

“There’s a lot of folks out of work,” said Robert Proto, president of UNITE HERE Local 35. “There’s a lot of folks who may lose their jobs permanently, and we don’t believe that people should make the choice between rent and feeding their kids.”

Local 35 is the union that represents service and maintenance workers at Yale University. Proto and the union are giving $10,000 to the Gr8 Virtual Food Drive. Proto hopes the donation will start a trend among unions and companies.

“We’re calling on other workers that are fortunate enough to keep their jobs and work during this pandemic to also follow suit,” Proto said. “We’re also calling on large employers.”

The virtual food drive is done all online and every penny raised goes directly to the Connecticut Food Bank. The folks there are able to take $40 and feed one person for an entire month. It is a very easy way to help out the thousands of families now struggling with food insecurity.

“Contact Channel 8 and make a donation,” said Proto. “No way in 2020 folks should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.”

According to the CT Food Bank, that $10,000 Local 35 is donating is enough to feed 250 people for a month.

