YNHH, HHC, CT Children’s poised to begin COVID vaccinations for kids 5-11, waiting for CDC final OK

(WTNH) — Connecticut healthcare systems are ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to kids aged five to 11 as early as Tuesday night. That’s all pending the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) final approval.

Yale New Haven Health, Hartford Healthcare, and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center all have kids-sized doses in-house and they will be sending them to their other facilities and pharmacies.

Yale plans to start vaccinating kids on Thursday.

Dr. Jenny Schwab of Rocky Hill Pediatrics said Wednesday afternoon, “My guess is that 50 percent of our families are so excited and would have gotten it yesterday, 25 percent of our families are pretty nervous, and 25 percent want to take a little bit of a wait-and-see and we’re trying to encourage them to embrace the science.”

Dr. Schwab’s office has 400 kids aged 5-11 signed up awaiting appointments to get the vaccine already.

Each of the orange pediatric vials contains 10 doses. Normal flu shots contain one each and can be drawn for future use. But with the Pfizer COVID vaccine clinics will need to be planned to make sure all of the doses are used.

A Hartford Healthcare spokesperson told News 8 if the CDC gives a final OK Wednesday night they will begin pediatric vaccinations that night.

In all, 28 million kids will be eligible and there is enough supply.