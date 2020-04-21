YNHH: Signs Covid-19 curve is on downward trend with slight decline in hospitalized patients

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The latest figures from Yale New Haven Health show a slight decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals system-wide.

Right now, there are 790 COVID patients being treated in hospitals in the Yale New Haven Health system. There is a slight downturn, particularly in Greenwich Hospital, in the hot zone of Fairfield County.

So far more than a thousand patients discharged across the system. Top leadership is crediting social distancing for what appears to be somewhat a flattening of the curve.

There are more signs the COVID-19 curve is on a downward trend. Yale New Haven Health is reporting a glimmer of good news.

“After a period of a month where we saw consistent growth, we have actually seen a little bit of downturn particularly at Greenwich,” said Marna Borgstrom, Yale New Haven Health CEO. “They have seen a continual decline, now just below a hundred. They had a peak of 114 last week.”

So far more than a thousand patients discharged. There is no effective treatment against the fast-moving COVID-19 so doctors are relying on experimental therapies.

“Relying on expert opinion is about as good as we can do right now. And we give that expert opinion with the backup of the data and then we allow the individual physicians to make the determinations for individual patients because there are patient specific factors that will indicate one kind of treatment or another,” said Dr. Tom Balcezak, Yale New Haven Health Chief Clinical Officer.

A major concern at Yale New Haven Hospital and across the country, the pandemic has led to a dramatic drop of patients with heart disease, the number one killer of women and men in the U.S. seeking care in the Emergency Department.

Preventative precautions are in place but fear of COVID has many opting to stay home.

“We are seeing those patients now at this particularly point at a later time, after they’ve had their heart attack and after they had their stroke, which is unfortunate because complications of those medical diseases are significant,” said Dr. Keith Churchwell, Yale New Haven Hospital Chief Operating Officer.

Something else to watch out for, doctors are reporting COVID-19 can cause a skin rash.

“It is not by itself dangerous, we support the patient but the skin condition itself is not creating any adverse affect to the patient. It’s a symptom of the disease and not a primary problem,” said Balcezak.

Other numbers released — more than 23,000 tests were given across the health system – 1,000 were employees who at one point stayed home. There are 27,000 people who work at Yale New Haven Health. Roughly 600 tested positive and the rest with symptoms awaiting test results.

Yale New Haven Health does expect to post operating losses due to the pandemic. CEO Marna Borgstrom says they will do everything in their power to avoid layoffs.

And in recognition of their efforts since the outbreak, front line employees are getting a COVID-19 award of 5 percent of their earnings since the beginning of the year through April.