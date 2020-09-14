You can be fined $100 for not wearing your mask, Gov. Lamont says

Women wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk in the city centre, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Turkish authorities have made the wearing of masks mandatory in three major cities to curb the spread of COVID-19 following an uptick in confirmed cases since the reopening of many businesses.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State officials have announced that those who violate an executive order put in place during the pandemic will be fined.

The new fines include:

$100 for violating the mask order (not wearing a mask while not social distancing. Those with a written doctor’s note are exempt).

$250 for organizing an event that exceeds the size limit (25 indoor, 100 outdoor).

$500 for attending an event that exceeds the size limit.

Officials said businesses will take responsibility for their employees and individuals are responsible for their own actions.

Fines can be issued by law enforcement, local chief elected official designees and local public health officials.

Governor Ned Lamont’s office is still working to finalize the plan, which is set to take effect later this week.