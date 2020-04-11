 

Young CT songwriter sings about the struggles of social distancing

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A young songwriter is turning the struggles of social distancing into music.

Talya Braverman is missing a lot these days — her friends, her school and many of the milestones that come with senior year

“I try not to think about what I’m missing,” she said, “I don’t know when we’ll have prom or graduation or even if we’ll have them.”

She just trying to focus on the positives in her life.

Still, the Amity High School senior, who has been writing songs since she was 12, has felt the effects of social isolation.

One day, she put her feelings to music and the lyrics and melody poured right out.

The song is called “Six Feet” — the recommended physical distance between us all.

“I knew it was something that I wanted to put out because it’s such a universal thing that we’re all experiencing”

Talya said the feedback from her loved ones and community has been incredible.

“It’s been really nice to know that I’m not alone in this and to help other people feel like they’re not alone either,” she said.

Talya hoped the healing power of music would help her loved ones, and herself, find comfort.

“Music has always been the way I come to terms with what I’m experiencing, whether it’s happy or sad, or somewhere in between that I don’t really understand.”

Watch the full video of “Six Feet” here:

