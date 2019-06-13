Costco's Frozen Berry Blend recalled over hepatitis

Time to check your freezer!

The FDA has issued a recall for Townsend Farms Frozen Berries, specifically the Three Berry Blend.

The FDA says it may be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The product is sold by Costco and has a "Best By" date between Feb. 16, 2020 and May 4, 2020.

Costco sold the berries in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Hawaii.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.