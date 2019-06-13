Health

Costco's Frozen Berry Blend recalled over hepatitis

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 07:18 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 07:18 AM EDT

Time to check your freezer!

The FDA has issued a recall for Townsend Farms Frozen Berries, specifically the Three Berry Blend. 

The FDA says it may be contaminated with Hepatitis A. 

The product is sold by Costco and has a "Best By" date between Feb. 16, 2020 and May 4, 2020. 

Costco sold the berries in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Hawaii.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center