HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 35 lawmakers who make up the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus of the General Assembly are focusing on nine pillars — COVID-19 Health Equity, Economic Development & Workforce, Voting Rights, Housing Equity, Education Equity, Transportation Expansion, Environmental Justice, Police Accountability, and Judicial Equity — in this legislative session.

State Rep. Geraldo Reyes (D), the chair of the general assembly’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, sat down with News 8 to talk about legislative priorities. He was very candid about the COVID-19 Health Equity pillar, specifically how minority communities faired when it came to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

There were drive-through vaccination clinics and clinics at libraries, churches, and schools along with $13 million for the minority community protected against the coronavirus.

“We don’t have our health, all the rest won’t matter,” Reyes said.

“I know that African-Americans, Hispanics are at the lower end of the vaccination rates, so we are concerned because of the fact that our numbers were not so great when it came to vaccination in the large cities,” Reyes said.

Those not-so-great numbers can be seen in the Connecticut Open Data reports and mirror national trends.

Windham County was the least vaccinated at 60%, and Middlesex is the most vaccinated at 79%.

Looking at vaccination rates by race and ethnicity shows the youngest ages 5 to 11 have the lowest rates — for both Hispanic and Black residents statewide. Black residents aged 25 to 34 are vaccinated at a rate of 59% for less than Hispanics of the same age. Among the oldest residents, Hispanics are vaccinated at 97%, while Blacks are at only 76%.

Reyes has mixed feelings about the results. He believes the state invested heavily in trying to make inroads in the community, but he said success was not what they had hoped.

“I believe that we were just marginally successful,” Reyes said. “So even with all the advertising in the ads, I don’t believe that we moved the needle as much as we should have for the investment that was made.”

Reyes captured the moment in a photo when he rolled up his sleeve to show it was safe, but personal beliefs were stronger.

“Unfortunately, a lot of those deep-rooted in their beliefs and religion and whatever held them back, we just couldn’t get over that hurdle.”

The doubt is evident in a Waterbury woman’s interview one year ago. She eluded to the government-sponsored Tuskegee experiment where Black men were left untreated for syphilis in Alabama.

“Because of prior things that have happened to people of color, we don’t know what we are taking, but you have to trust in it. You have to trust in it,” Glenda McMillian said.



She eventually got the shot, but many in the community did not.

The state Department of Public Health reports cities had the most COVID-19 deaths. Waterbury is the highest at 432 deaths. It’s unclear how many are Black or Hispanic.

The state Department of Public Health continues to offer vaccination and booster shots through mobile clinics in the community.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black Americans are twice as likely to die compared with their white counterparts from COVID-19.

Click here to see how COVID-19 funding has been spent in Connecticut.