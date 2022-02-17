NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The pandemic has doctors seeing some new and unusual things. One is something called broken heart syndrome. Doctors said it is an actual condition they are seeing more of since COVID-19 surfaced.

When life’s stressful situations and extreme emotions become overwhelming, broken heart syndrome can be triggered. Once seen mostly in older women, it is now diagnosed by cardiologists in both sexes as young as 40, said Yale Medicine Cardiologist Joyce Oen-Hsiao.

“Patients who are in an emotional state will have a surge of stress hormones basically and it will affect the heart where the heart function will decline a lot,” Oen-Hsiao said.

She said life has become more stressful due to the pandemic conditions, but people who have COVID are getting this syndrome more.

“We will see patients have this huge inflammatory response from getting COVID and then it affects the heart in the same way where that surge of adrenaline and epinephrine will actually cause the heart to get stunned in a way.”

Once patients are in the emergency room, doctors do all of the standard tests for a heart attack, but find no blockages with the condition of stress-induced cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome.

“If we do an echocardiogram, we see that their heart function is weak and then we want to find out why their heart function is weak.”

Oen-Hsiao said the good news is that it is usually a treatable heart event.

“The patient will usually feel a little bit of shortness of breath and chest pain and being put on medications, within a couple of weeks, they are actually better.”