COVID-19 vaccines offered at UConn graduation ceremonies starting Saturday

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Community Health Center Inc. (CHC) in partnership with the State of Connecticut will be offering COVID-19 vaccines at UConn commencement ceremonies starting Saturday.

CHC will offer a drive-thru vaccination clinic to UConn grads, families, and friends attending commencement ceremonies. The CHC has designated two lanes as “UConn Fast Vax” lanes.

Clinic hours are from 8:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. The shots will be available next door to Rentschler Field at CHC’s mass vaccination drive-thru site at the Pratt & Whitney runway in East Hartford.

The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the clinic.